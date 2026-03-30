Marine corporal charged with stealing and selling a Javelin missile

Marine Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas is accused of taking a Javelin anti-tank missile along with some 5.56mm ammunition to Arizona and allegedly selling them.

By Jeff Schogol, Nicholas Slayton

Published

Add Task & Purpose (opens in a new tab)
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Savage, an anti-tank missile gunner with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, fires a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pocheon, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)  
A Marine fires a Javelin anti-tank missile in South Korea on July 29, 2025. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang.

A Marine previously assigned to Camp Pendleton, California, is accused of stealing at least one Javelin anti-tank missile system and 5.56mm ammunition from the base and selling them in Arizona, court records show.

Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas, 23, has been indicted in connection with what prosecutors allege was a nearly four-year-long scheme to steal military equipment, according to court records. At the time of his March 5 arrest, he was training at Quantico, Virginia, ahead of his next assignment to the U.S. embassy in Myanmar. 

Prosecutors accuse Amarillas of stealing a Javelin anti-tank missile system; M855A1 Enhanced Performance Round (EPR) ammunition; and M855 non-EPR ammunition from Camp Pendleton between February 2022 and November 2025, court records show.

Amarillas pleaded not guilty on Thursday. His attorney could not be reached for comment for this story. AZ Family first reported the allegations against him.

Top Stories This Week

After enlisting in the Marines in 2021,  Amarillas was assigned as an ammunition technician specialist to the School of Infantry-West at Camp Pendleton from February 2022 until this January, during which time he was tasked with handling and transporting explosives and ammunition, according to court records, which Task & Purpose obtained through the Public Access to Court Electronic Records, or PACER system.

Amarillas is accused of stealing the Javelin in 2024, bringing it to Arizona, and selling it, along with a mix of 5.56mm ammunition that was stolen at other times, to two unnamed people who were described in court records as unindicted co-conspirators, who shared a picture of the stolen munition before reselling it, the indictment says. 

After undercover law enforcement officers recovered the stolen equipment in October 2025, the Javelin and ammunition were traced back to the School of Infantry-West, where records indicated that Amarillas had signed out for them, according to the indictment.

In a separate criminal complaint against Amarillas, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives claimed that a cell phone seized from one of the people involved in the alleged scheme had Amarillas saved as “Ammo Andrew” in his contacts, and “numerous messages” from Amarillas and others about the stolen equipment were allegedly found on the phone.

Amarillas is accused of writing in one text message that he had “just [got] some javs and some other ones,” adding, “[I] have 2 launchers that [I] think you’d like, if you want to take a look tomorrow,” the complaint says.

Federal prosecutors also claim that Amarillas destroyed his own phone to cover his tracks and that he told his parents that he had accidentally driven over it, a separate court document says.

Amarillas faces federal charges for the plot to steal and sell ammunition, and separate charges for allegedly carrying out the act. 

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.

 

Task & Purpose Video

Each week on Tuesdays and Fridays our team will bring you analysis of military tech, tactics, and doctrine.

Watch Here
 
Jeff Schogol Avatar

Jeff Schogol

Senior Pentagon Reporter

Jeff Schogol is the senior Pentagon reporter for Task & Purpose. He has covered the military for nearly 20 years. Email him at schogol@taskandpurpose.com or direct message @JSchogol73030 on Twitter.

Nicholas Slayton Avatar

Nicholas Slayton

Contributing Editor

Nicholas Slayton is a Contributing Editor for Task & Purpose. In addition to covering breaking news, he writes about history, shipwrecks, and the military’s hunt for unidentified anomalous phenomenon (formerly known as UFOs).