Search underway for a Navy sailor reported overboard on aircraft carrier USS George Washington

Search efforts are ongoing for a sailor from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, who was reported missing on Monday, the Navy announced.

The George Washington and other units assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5 are currently in the Timor Sea, northwest of Australia, a Navy news release says. The strike group has been searching for the missing sailor since Monday.

The aircraft carrier began search and rescue procedures after reports that a sailor had gone overboard. Both the Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force are aiding in the search for the missing sailor.

No further information about the search efforts was immediately available. The sailor’s name is being withheld per Navy policy.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.