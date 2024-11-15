Trump nominates his defense secretary, fears of ‘purge’ at Pentagon, and more military news

Welcome back to The Pentagon Rundown! The big news this week was that President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who served as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021, as the next defense secretary.

Hegseth’s recent appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show provides an idea of what his priorities would be if confirmed by the Senate, including firing general and flag officers involved in what he calls “woke s—t,” and the military’s diversity and inclusion efforts. He also voiced his strong opposition to women serving in combat roles.

Trump’s team includes a growing number of Global War on Terrorism veterans, including Army Reserve Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard, whom he nominated as Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard often warned that U.S. policy under President Joe Biden’s administration was risking World War III. She has also repeated Russian disinformation that the U.S. government allegedly helped Ukraine develop biological weapons.

Subscribe to The Pentagon Rundown to get caught up on defense and national security news every Friday morning.

And that’s just the start. Here’s your weekly rundown:

And on a personal note: I tried to brighten the mood a little bit by singing “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses as part of a microphone check ahead of Tuesday’s Pentagon briefing. Unfortunately, I froze, forgot the words, and sounded like a strangled cat. My apologies to my colleagues and band frontman Axl Rose.

Sign up for The Pentagon Rundown!