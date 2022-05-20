No, tattoos in the military don’t count as ‘defacing government property’
Your butterfly tramp stamp isn't hurting anyone but the person sitting behind you.
Is your terrible boot tattoo actually a crime? One of the most commonly searched questions about the service is regarding the tattoo policies in the military. What tattoos can you get? Where can you get them? Are you actually allowed to have them at all? In this video, we break down the different tattoo policies across the force so you never have to wonder again.
