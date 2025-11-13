There are 6 Marines hiding in this photo

"I need a volunte— where'd everyone go?"

By Patty Nieberg

Published

Walter Ising, left, and U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center pose for a photo with camouflage gear designed to enhance realism and effectiveness during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 21, 2025. SLTE provides integrated training across the Marine Air Ground Task Force to improve combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)
Lance corporals whenever the company gunnery sergeant says he needs bodies for a working party. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson.

A bunch of Marines in the California desert, about halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada, spent the summer training with a new camouflage pattern.

Or did they?

Based on the above photo, it’s probably hard to tell, but eight Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, donned new camouflage suits that resemble a traditional Ghillie suit worn by snipers but feature a pattern made by CONCAMO. According to their website, the German company uses camouflage patterns that resemble “naturally occurring shapes,” come in a variety of colors for different environments, and feature ink that has less visibility on infrared.

While it seems to work just fine when you’re leaning against a backdrop made from the same material, it’s a little less effective when you’re just chilling in the parking lot.

The photos were snapped during a July training rotation by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms — or what generations of Marines have taken to calling “29 Stumps” — and show Marines in the company’s Ghost-Hoodie collection, which, you know, is a great name.

Based on the images, the designs from CONCAMO were part of a briefing during a specific training evolution — Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 — and there is no indication that Marines across the fleet will be able to break out their own personal Ghillie suit the next time their first sergeant needs five bodies for a working party.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Bartlett, left, a California native, and Cpl. Ian Turner, a Louisiana native, both riflemen with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center wear camouflage gear designed to enhance realism and effectiveness during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 21, 2025. SLTE provides integrated training across the Marine Air Ground Task Force to improve combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)
Don’t mind the man-shaped bushes, and whatever you do, do not help that grass grow. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson.

So, for the time being, Marines will have to rely on tried-and-tested methods of evasion: Putting on way too much coyote brown or olive drab camo face paint, putting a cardbox over your head, or telling everyone that you have to go to IPAC or dental for the next four hours.

 

