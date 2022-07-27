Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

It’s no secret that Kershaw represents one of the best values in knives. Kershaws don’t use the most exclusive materials or undercut all the competition in pricing, but they consistently punch above their price tag and deliver quality knives that blade snobs and first-timers can be equally proud of.

Right now, you can land one (or more) of your own at a hefty summer discount. The EDC-worthy Link is 36 percent off. The Shuffle costs 21 percent less and might become your go-to multitool. If you’re looking for something unique to add style points to your daily routine, save 20 percent on the blacked-out Cryo Blaxckwash. Even the popular Clash is marked down a few bucks – read more on that knife in our hands-on review if you aren’t familiar with it.

Each of these knives serves a different purpose so there should be something here for everyone. Part of knife ownership is proper maintenance, so I included a sizzling deal on a comprehensive sharpening kit with multiple stones, an angle guide, and a leather strop for that lovely mirror finish we all strive for (if you don’t know how to get started, learn everything you need to know with this how-to guide).

1 Kershaw Link See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $129.99, now $83.53

Seller: Amazon The American-made Link is a fantastic EDC knife that blends affordability and quality to create a blade you’ll look forward to clipping in your pocket every morning. Better yet, you’ll save 36 percent when you buy one today. This is one of Kershaw’s more expensive knives. That’s partially because it’s made here in the U.S. (hence the moto flag icon on the blade), and also because of the materials that go into making it. The blade uses 20CV steel, which is considered a stainless super steel for its exceptional hardness, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and edge retention. The aluminum handle is also incredibly durable, and this one boasts killer olive drab anodizing that’s just begging to be your on-base EDC. Other basics include a crisp flipper-tab opening mechanism, liner lock, and side-to-side reversible pocket clip. The bead-blasted blade finish adds a layer of tactical practicality and the drop point is versatile and tough enough for life in the field.

2 Kershaw Shuffle DIY See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $34.99, now $27.66

Seller: Amazon Do you want and EDC knife but need the practicality of a multitool? The Shuffle DIY answers both calls while keeping more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. Entry-level 8Cr13MoV steel keeps costs down, but the stubby 2.4-inch blade is still capable of the utilitarian tasks you carry an EDC knife for. It’s not known for corrosion resistance, but black oxide coating helps make up for that without blowing the budget. This Kershaw uses thumb studs instead of a flipper tab, and the spine of the blade features heavy jimping for extra control when making precise slices on those deliver boxes that keep showing up at your door. Built into the handle are flathead and Phillips head screwdriver bits and a fixed bottle opener. At this price, you can expect a few cost-saving measures. Yes, the steel is inexpensive and no, the pocket clip isn’t reversible. But for less than $30, the Shuffle DIY is a super practical knife to keep in the car, garage, or by the front door.

3 Kershaw Cryo Blackwash See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $57.99, now $46.32

Seller: Amazon It’s hard to stand out in the world of folding knives, but the Kershaw Cryo Blackwash manages to look pretty damn cool next to the competition. Its standout finish and all-metal construction combine to create a practical knife that’s as fun to use as it is to show off. The Blackwash treatment is stonewashed to create look thats part vintage and part tactical. That’s all well and good, but the muted finish has genuine glare-reducing value in a military environment. The blade uses the same budget-minded steel as the Shuffle DIY. The handle is another story, though. Instead of using aluminum like so many other all-metal knives, the Cryo Blackwash gets a stainless steel handle that’s up for a more serious challenge. Another feature we love to see at this price is a pocket clip that can be mounted tip-up or tip-down on either side. The Cryo Blackwash isn;t fancy, but it looks the part. It continues Kershaw’s tradition of offering entry-level knives that aren’t disposable. Now you can save a few more bucks for an even better deal.

4 Kershaw Clash See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $37.84, now $34.84

Seller: Amazon The Kershaw Clash isn’t marked down very much (this sale offers eight percent off MSRP), but it’s a solid knife and deserves a look. The blade is fine – it’s the usual 8Cr13MoV steel. The polymer handle is affordable, tough, and maintenance-free. And the price is right. What makes this knife satisfying is the startlingly snappy opening mechanism. In my hands-on review I wrote that it exceeds the opening force of most spring-assisted knives, and that’s not an exaggeration. If you can get past the chunky handle, this one will put a smile on your face every time you use it.

5 Intelitopia Complete Knife-Sharpening Stone Set See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $58.99, now $33.97

Seller: Amazon Adding knives to your collection is great, but only if you know how to keep them at their best. Proper maintenance involves sharpening and taking responsibility for your gear is important. This sharpening kit provides everything you need to learn the craft and avoid ruining knives prematurely. A good edge starts with a whetstone. This Intelitopia kit comes with four grit levels: 400, 1,000, 3,000, and 8,000. That combination will take your knife from beat to razor-sharp. If you’re just getting started, the included edge guide can help you stay consistent. Take a few passes on the leather strop to polish your new edge to a mirror shine. As the stones wear, use the flattening stone to bring them back to their original form. I’ve paid this much for a single stone, so getting a complete kit for less than $34 is a bargain. Furthermore, you’ll save a lot of money in the long run when you no longer have to toss knives for going dull or pay someone else to sharpen them.

