Police arrest man for allegedly stealing 3 Humvees from Army Reserve Center

The Tustin Police Department in California has arrested Alfredo Reyes Jr., 40, in connection with the theft of three Humvees and other military gear last month from an Army Reserve Center in Southern California, the department announced on its Facebook page.

“As a result of the investigation, all Humvees were accounted for and additional military equipment originally stolen during the incident was located,” police announced in the Jan. 29 Facebook post.

Authorities have released little information about Reyes’ arrest.

The three Humvees were taken from the Army Reserve Center’s storage warehouse on Jan. 8 between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. along with other gear including 40 binoculars, eight machine gun vehicle mounts, seven machine gun tripods, unspecified “medical equipment,” and 18 bayonets. No weapons or ammunition were taken.

“Multiple storage lockers were discovered with locks removed and missing gear,” police in Tustin announced last month. “An attempt was made to cut a lock to uniform storage, however it was unsuccessful. A fence was cut to gain access to a military vehicle parking lot where three Humvees were stolen.”

Of the stolen Humvees, one was armored and two had cloth doors. Both of the soft-sided Humvees were recovered on Jan. 14, just prior to Reyes’ arrest, and the third Humvee has been accounted for.

According to the Tustin Police Department, Reyes was taken into custody on Jan. 16 after local police, with the assistance of the joint Irvine-Tustin SWAT Team, Army Criminal Investigations Division, and Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad served search warrants in the City of Orange.

Police have not publicly provided any information about why Reyes allegedly took the Humvees and other items. No information was immediately available about what charges Reyes faces.

“We would like to thank our local law enforcement partners for their assistance and members of the public who provided tips in this case,” the Tustin Police Department posted on Facebook.

