Army searching for $33,000 in helicopter gear, radios stolen from rental car in Oregon

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Army investigators are looking into the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of gear from a soldier’s rental vehicle in Portland, Oregon. The missing Army gear includes flight helmets, supplies and survival radios.

Three soldiers checked into a Portland hotel while on an assignment to return a helicopter to Oregon. They locked $33,000 worth of gear in their rental vehicle that was parked in the hotel’s lot, according to reporting from KGW, an Oregon-based news outlet. The list of stolen gear includes three survival radios, a Getac military-grade ruggedized laptop, a SHOUT Nano satellite navigation device, a Sentry ADS-B aircraft tracker, flight helmets and suits, cold weather gear, survival knives, and iPads.

Sgt. Kevin Allen, a public information officer with the Portland Police Bureau, confirmed to Task & Purpose that the gear was stolen in a vehicle break-in overnight between Oct. 29 and 30.

Army Criminal Investigation Division officials confirmed that they have an open investigation into the theft.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure all leads can be thoroughly explored, we are unable to share specific details at this time,” Jason Mills, an Army spokesperson, said.

KGW first reported the theft, citing federal court records. The outlet did not name the suspect listed in court records because the case was closed. According to the outlet, the investigation has faced setbacks that have made it difficult to move the case forward.