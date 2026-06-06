Army warns soldiers: No Zyn in France, please

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The Army wants you…to leave nicotine pouches behind when traveling through France. Seriously, the Army says don’t take Zyn or any other brand with you inside French borders.

On Friday, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz issued a formal travel advisory, calling on soldiers to not bring any kind of nicotine pouches into or through France, after the country criminalized them.

“France has criminalized the possession, importation, and use of non-medically approved nicotine pouches (such as Zyn and Velo),” the joint message from the command garrison said. “Personnel traveling through or operating in France must ensure they do not carry or use these products to avoid severe legal consequences.

The nationwide ban in France went into effect on April 1. The ban impacts pouches not approved for medical use (such as quitting smoking). Chewing tobacco is not impacted by the new French law.

That’s a problem because soldiers and troops throughout the U.S. military love them. A lot. A 2022-2023 survey of troops at Fort Bragg found that soldiers use tobacco pouches at a higher rate than the year prior and that the rate vastly exceeded that of all American adults. The pouches are popular with troops as an alternative to vaping or smoking cigarettes. They just need to put the pouch between their lips and gums and can get their nicotine fix.

Troops have taken Zyn with them into forward operating bases, on patrol, even in the cockpit of a fighter jet while fighting enemy drones. Empty cans have become a favorite decorative tool, with soldiers fashioning unit insignia art out of several Zyn cans or making mock Christmas trees for the holidays.

The advisory stresses that possessing or using the pouches is illegal and violators risk fines ranging from 15,000-375,000 Euros as well as the possibility of years in prison. There is no large permanent deployment of American forces in France, but troops regularly train with French and NATO partners, and often transit through the country when arriving or departing Europe. Hundreds of American military personnel are in France for events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and the storming of Normandy.

The size of the U.S. Army’s presence in Europe is in a state of flux. After a diplomatic spat between German leadership and President Donald Trump, several deployments were canceled, while more were announced as happening in the days that followed. Despite last month’s confusion, the military still has thousands of troops in the continent, some based there, some on rotational deployments. Many of those service members likely will be traveling through France in the coming months.

“If you or anyone you know is traveling to or operating in France, ensure they are aware of this law and leave these products behind,” the Army’s message said.

So yes, update the safety brief. Don’t take nicotine pouches into France. Don’t get fined several thousand Euros.