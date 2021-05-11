Watch Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ fend off massive rocket attacks

Under attack.

By May 11, 2021

Watch Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ fend off massive rocket attacks

Israel came under heavy rocket attack on Tuesday after Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the State Department, vowed revenge for an Israeli attack earlier in the day that destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza.

Videos posted on social media showed fusillades of rockets streaming from Gaza toward Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. The Israeli Defense Forces also posted a video of the U.S.-funded Iron Dome system destroying rockets before they could reach their targets.

Multiple rockets intercepted above Israel minutes ago 11.5.21 from CombatFootage

Hamas was the first Palestinian terrorist group to fire rockets at Israel on Monday evening in retaliation for a confrontation over the weekend between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israel has responded by launching airstrikes on Gaza. As of Tuesday, Palestinian officials have reported 28 deaths since the most recent conflict began, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Iron Dome was apparently not able to stop all of the rockets before they hit their targets.

“One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus,” the IDF tweeted on Tuesday. “Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen.”

Another video with rockets from Gaza being intercepted by the Iron Dome yesterday night from CombatFootage

The Iron Dome is an advanced defense system for which the United States has provided both financial and technical assistance, which the Israelis have used since 2011 to shoot down incoming rockets.

If the Iron Dome determines that an incoming rocket is a threat, the system will fire a missile to destroy the projectile mid-air, similar to the U.S. Army’s Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

A barrage of dozens of rockets being intercepted by Iron Dome. from CombatFootage

Videos on social media show the Iron Dome at work blasting incoming rockets out of the sky on Tuesday. A number of videos offer different vantage points, from both Gaza and Israel, and show bright red plumes in the sky, followed by quick flashes, and in some cases a delayed ‘boom’ depending on the distance.

Stress test of iron dome from CombatFootage

Featured image: Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. The barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and airstrikes into the territory continued almost nonstop throughout the day, in what appeared to be some of the most intense fighting between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Jeff Schogol

Jeff Schogolis the senior Pentagon reporter for Task & Purpose. He has covered the military for 15 years. You can email him at schogol@taskandpurpose.com, direct message @JeffSchogol on Twitter, or reach him on WhatsApp and Signal at 703-909-6488. Contact the author here.

iron dome
israel

MORE TO READ

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today

Get the latest in military news, entertainment and gear in your inbox daily.

JOIN NOW
Do Not Sell My Personal Information