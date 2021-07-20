US launches first airstrike on target in Somalia since Biden became president

U.S. troops were outside of Somalia at the time.

Al-Shabaab islamist fighters sit on a truck as they patrol to provide security for Somali demonstrators in Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, Oct. 30, 2009. Demonstrators gathered in an open square north east of the capital Mogadishu to show their support for the Palestinian people. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)

The U.S. military has conducted an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabaab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s action marked the first time since President Joe Biden took office that the U.S. military has launched an airstrike in Somalia.

“The Department of Defense can confirm that in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike against al-Shabaab in the vicinity of Galkayo, Somalia, today,” Pentagon spokeswoman Cynthia King said. “There were no U.S. forces accompanying Somali forces during this operation. U.S. forces were conducting a remote advise and assist mission in support of designated Somali partner forces.”

King would not say which country U.S. troops were in at the time but she confirmed they were not operating inside Somalia during the airstrike.

In December, then-President Donald Trump ordered that all of the roughly 700 U.S. troops serving in Somalia at the time to be withdrawn by Jan. 15. Some of those forces were moved off the continent while others were repositioned in neighboring countries to allow for cross-border operations, when necessary.

Before Tuesday, the most recent U.S. airstrikes on Somalia were conducted on Jan. 19, King said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

