The United States is considering sending a shipment of the aging Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. Bloomberg first reported on the news on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity. The Bradley Fighting Vehicles would be part of a future arms assistance package, those sources told Bloomberg, but it’s unclear how many would be sent.

The possibility of sending the Bradleys seems plausible, according to experts Bloomberg spoke to, citing the large inventory of the vehicles the United States has.

“Bradleys would provide a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank,” Mark Cancian with the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Bloomberg.

And predictably people bristled at that term.

….it is not, in fact, a light tank.



I'm not opposed to sending Bradley's at all, they're good IFVs and more is better. But the same or better quality IFVs are already in country and this is not *remotely* a light tank.



By all means, send them, I'm on board. But frame this https://t.co/6PYeCMMdkI — Ukraine Memes for NATO Teens (@LivFaustDieJung) December 29, 2022

Yeah, no. Not in any effect is it a "light tank." — Bryan Suits KTTH Seattle (@darksecretplace) December 29, 2022

A lot of other people have said this but the Bradley is not a light tank. It’s not a great IFV either (IMO) but it’s better than nothing and the U.S. has thousands of them sitting in storage. https://t.co/lMdJLCrDjS — Cornelius X. Carroll (@CXCarroll) December 30, 2022

I have a strong hunch that the CSIS guy who compared the Bradley to a "light tank"—who is actually a retired Marine infantry, artillery, and civil affairs officer, basically everything but armor—knew how triggering this would be to many people and did it anyway.



Much respect. https://t.co/Z5UFv7wiPe pic.twitter.com/uWydJUYRay — Wesley Morgan (@wesleysmorgan) December 30, 2022

To be clear, the Bradley is many things but it is not a tank. There are specifics to what qualifies as a tank, and what constitutes a “light tank.” Even the U.S. Army gets into the fray on the word choice — it refused to call its new Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles light tanks. The Bradley is an infantry vehicle first, it just happens to be armed. Its 25mm gun is too small to meet the definitions of a tank. Tankers and other members of the military community can get passionate about using the right terminology for vehicles.

The possibility of sending Bradleys comes after the United States sent its latest arms assistance package to Ukraine, which included Patriot missiles. Ukrainian troops now need to be trained on those weapon systems. If Kyiv does receive a shipment of Bradleys, crews would need training on that before they go to the front lines, which could take some time.

Ukraine has long asked for American tanks to help its military, but so far the Department of defense hasn’t sent any. The Pentagon previously approved buying 45 refurbished T-72 tanks to Ukraine’s army in November.

The United States has a large surplus of Bradleys. The design is more than 40 years old, and the Pentagon has been searching for years for a new infantry fighting vehicle to replace the Bradley.

Although Bradleys are, again, not tanks, they could give Ukrainian forces a boost. Their mobility and armaments would be a gain for Ukrainian troops, particularly in the winter when snow and cold conditions might slow their counterattacks in the east. That counteroffensive has veered into trench warfare in the Donbas region. Ukraine has said it expects a new Russian offensive in the new year.

Although Ukraine has its own contingent of tanks and other armored vehicles, much of its motorized equipment has been works of ingenuity — captured and salvaged Russian tanks or an array of technicals and battle buggies created for the conflict.

Retired general David Perkins told Bloomberg that Bradleys “would be a significant improvement over current Ukrainian fighting vehicles,” saying they could be a match for Russia’s tanks, even with the smaller armament. Russia’s own tanks have suffered during the war; Western-supplied anti-tank missiles as well as improvised attacks have destroyed or disabled hundreds of pieces of Russian armor.

If the United States does decide to send Bradleys to Ukraine, they could have a noticeable impact on the war. They’re just not tanks.

