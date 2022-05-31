The military moves tons of huge equipment across the country every day. But have you ever seen a tank on the highway? I don’t think so.

So how do the armed forces get stuff from place to place? The answer is simple: they move by train! We sat down with Josh Biggers, an 88U Railway Operations Specialist, to learn all about this cool unique Army job that you probably didn’t know existed.

The latest on Task & Purpose

Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.