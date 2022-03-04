This elite Marine Corps unit of musicians are the last of their kind in the military
What you should know about the only drum corps in the military.
Once upon a time, there were over 60 drum and bugle corps in the U.S. military, a distinct style of marching ensemble that performs a field show with brass and percussion musicians. In the twenty-first century, there is only one: “The Commandant’s Own,” the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps.
You see them at events. They play at your functions. But do you really know anything about the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps?
Never fear; we’re here to give you the crash course on “The Commandant’s Own.” And what better day to take a peek into the world of the Marine Drum Corps than on their very own holiday, National Marching Arts Day (March 4th)!
What’s new on Task & Purpose
- The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ is the first urban legend of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Man calls into public radio with tips on how to make Molotov cocktails in Ukraine
- ‘Russian warship, go f–k yourself’ — Ukrainian troops make heroic last stand on Black Sea island
- The Navy is moving ahead with court-martial of a sailor accused of torching a $3 billion warship
- Military nuclear experts explain the actual danger of troops battling in the shadow of Chernobyl
- Here’s what those mysterious white ‘Z’ markings on Russian military equipment may mean
Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.