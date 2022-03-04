Once upon a time, there were over 60 drum and bugle corps in the U.S. military, a distinct style of marching ensemble that performs a field show with brass and percussion musicians. In the twenty-first century, there is only one: “The Commandant’s Own,” the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps.

You see them at events. They play at your functions. But do you really know anything about the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps?

Never fear; we’re here to give you the crash course on “The Commandant’s Own.” And what better day to take a peek into the world of the Marine Drum Corps than on their very own holiday, National Marching Arts Day (March 4th)!

