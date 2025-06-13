The difference between the Insurrection Act and martial law

It’s been a significant week for civil-military relations. Since immigration protests started in Los Angeles on June 6, about 4,000 federalized California National Guardsmen and 700 Marines have been ordered to deploy to the city to protect federal personnel and buildings.

If President Donald Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, federal troops would also be authorized to enforce civilian laws on American soil. First passed in 1807, the Insurrection Act is often confused with martial law, but the two are very different.

Martial law is an undefined term that generally describes a situation where the military can become the government, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. Federal and state officials in the United States have declared martial law 68 times in the past. When the Hawaiian Islands were placed under martial law following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, civilians were tried before military tribunals.

“The term ‘martial law’ is not found in the Constitution or defined in federal law, and the Insurrection Act is not a statutory equivalent,” said retired Maj. Gen. Charles Dunlap, former deputy judge advocate general of the Air Force. “Essentially, the Insurrection Act gives the military the authority to act much like civilian police to enforce the law. It does not displace civilian authority as martial law would seem to do. Though states have declared martial law from time to time, the Brennan Center notes — correctly, in my opinion — that the Supreme Court has never explicitly held that the federal government has martial law authority.”

Here’s hoping that clears up any confusion on the matter. As they say, knowing is half the battle. With that, here’s your weekly rundown.

