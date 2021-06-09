There have been no reported injuries from a shooting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, which went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon and has since given the all-clear.

According to KSAT, the San Antonio ABC affiliate station, authorities said two suspected shooters fired shots from off-post towards JBSA-Lackland, and the “shooters fled the scene on foot.”

“We’re trying to investigate a couple of leads right now to confirm that gunshots actually did take place on the installation,” said Lt. Col. Brian Loveless. “There’s a lot of facilities on this installation that are very important to the Air Force. I would rather overreact than underreact.”

➡ JBSA-Lackland is now ALL CLEAR.

➡ There are no reports of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/tk1Uhlb8v7 — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

The installation’s official Twitter account said the shooting happened outside the Valley Hi Gate, and that JBSA emergency responders are working with civilian law enforcement to “clear the area and search for the shooters.” The update followed a tweet that ordered the installation into lockdown, telling all base personnel to “implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.”

Featured image: A military policeman closes a gate at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base gate, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)