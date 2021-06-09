Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland all clear after active shooter lockdown [Updated]

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

By June 09, 2021

Military Base Lockdown

There have been no reported injuries from a shooting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, which went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon and has since given the all-clear.

According to KSAT, the San Antonio ABC affiliate station, authorities said two suspected shooters fired shots from off-post towards JBSA-Lackland, and the “shooters fled the scene on foot.”

“We’re trying to investigate a couple of leads right now to confirm that gunshots actually did take place on the installation,” said Lt. Col. Brian Loveless. “There’s a lot of facilities on this installation that are very important to the Air Force. I would rather overreact than underreact.”

The installation’s official Twitter account said the shooting happened outside the Valley Hi Gate, and that JBSA emergency responders are working with civilian law enforcement to “clear the area and search for the shooters.” The update followed a tweet that ordered the installation into lockdown, telling all base personnel to “implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.”

Military Base Lockdown
A military policeman stands guard at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base game, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Featured image: A military policeman closes a gate at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base gate, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Haley Britzky

Haley Britzkyis the Army reporter for Task & Purpose, covering the daily happenings in the Army and how they impact soldiers and their families, as well as broader national security issues. Originally from Texas, Haley previously worked at Axios before joining Task & Purpose in January 2019. Contact the author here.

active shooter
joint base san antonio-lackland

MORE TO READ

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today

Get the latest in military news, entertainment and gear in your inbox daily.

JOIN NOW
Do Not Sell My Personal Information