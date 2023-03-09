Wounded Abbey Gate Marine delivers powerful testimony to Congress

The U.S. troops who guarded Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan witnessed nothing short of hell on earth, a wounded Marine told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“People were suffering from extreme malnutrition, dehydration, heat casualties, and infants were dying,” Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “Afghans [who] were brutalized and tortured by the Taliban flocked to us, pleading for help. Some Afghans turned away from HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport] tried to kill themselves on the razor wire in front of us that we used as a deterrent. They thought this was merciful compared to the Taliban torture that they faced.”

Vargas-Andrews, who was part of a Scout Sniper team at the time, spent seven days at Abbey Gate. On Aug. 26, 2021, he lost his right arm and left leg when a suicide bomber detonated 20 pounds of explosives outside the gate, killing 13 U.S. service members and nearly 200 Afghans.

On Wednesday, Vargas-Andrews gave lawmakers a searing account of the events leading up to and immediately following the suicide bomber attack as part of the congressional hearing into the Afghan evacuation. He made clear that he was speaking for himself, not on behalf of the Marine Corps or Defense Department.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Vargas-Andrews’ team set up a position at Abbey Gate, where tens of thousands of desperate people descended and tried to push their way through the gate in successive waves, he said.

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps)

“The next seven days were surreal,” said Vargas-Andrews, who is currently stationed at Wounded Warrior Detachment, Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. “Nothing prepared us for the ground experience we were about to encounter. It was chaos, but we worked together to figure out the next best steps.”

The Marines and other service members guarding Abbey Gate were looking for people in the crowd who were holding blue American passports, Vargas-Andrews said.

After the Taliban captured Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of Central Command, struck a deal with Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s top political leader, that U.S. troops would provide security at Kabul’s airport during the evacuation and the Taliban would control the rest of the city.