Cybersecurity. It’s important stuff. There’s a lot of critical data out there that you don’t want bad actors snooping on.

That is why the Air Force apparently needs a cybersecurity mascot. A caped robot with a shield and lightning bolt adorned helmet, here to ask you if you’ve tried turning your computer off and on again and presumably solving the myriad of technical issues that come with the territory when you’re using decades-old software.

“He is mighty, strong and here to fight our cyber problems away,” says the Air Force.

He is just “he” for now, and like any good mascot, he needs a catchy name. And it’s up to the proud men and women of the Air Force to come up with one.

“We will be integrating this character with the Department of Air Force cyber awareness marketing material, campaigns and announcements to help support brand awareness,” reads the website for the Air Force’s chief information security officer, along with instructions for how to send in your name suggestions via email.

Will this become another “Boaty McBoatface” situation? Surely not.

After all, the Air Force is supposed to be the “smart” branch. Marines just trip balls at Camp Lejeune, but airmen do it while guarding nuclear weapons. When the Navy draws a “sky penis,” pilots lament that the balls “are going to be a little lopsided.” The Air Force does the same thing with some of the most expensive jets to ever take to the sky. And who wouldn’t want to use a C-130 Hercules for a brief excursion to Martha’s Vineyard to pick up your motorcycle?

Once given a name, this robot, whether it’s named “Cyber McCyberface” or any other proposed monikers, might have a lot on its cyber plate. Especially when it’s going to be operating in computers that struggle to even turn on.

So airmen, don’t let us down. Come up with a name for this new keyboard warrior! You can find the email to submit your suggestions and more information about the mascot here.

