Army reservist says he was dropped from full-time role over posts on ICE agents, Israel

A Reserve soldier has been kicked out of a full-time position with a Civil Affairs reserve unit in Florida after posting personal criticisms online of U.S. support for Israel and sharing information on an app that compiles the locations of ICE agents from public sources.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Estridge was notified of his “involuntary release” from a full-time IT staff role at the 350th Civil Affairs Command, a reserve unit in Pensacola, Florida, according to a counseling memo shared with Task & Purpose. The memo indicates that Estridge was removed from the Reserve’s active duty operational support program “due to misconduct” after an Aug. 9 review of his social media found online posts and public statements that ran “afoul” of service rules and regulations.

Those posts criticized U.S. support for Israel and the Israeli Defense Force’s conduct in Gaza, as well as arrests and raids by agents of U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement. He also shared publicly sourced databases on ICE agents and an app designed to inform locals about ICE presence in an area.

Estridge has drawn attention to his case in a TikTok video posted Aug. 22. Appearing in uniform, Estridge said he is being investigated by his Army Reserve unit for his views on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. As of Tuesday morning, the TikTok video had garnered over 230,000 views, 45,000 likes and thousands of comments and shares.

“When I joined the military, I took an allegiance to support the United States of America. I did not ever take an allegiance to support Israel, but yet I am deemed a threat to national security because I do not support Israel and their genocide against the Palestinian people,” he said in the video. “Since when does not supporting a foreign nation get a U.S. soldier investigated for being a threat to national security?”

Estridge told Task & Purpose that he was counseled by his chain of command for his social media posts, escorted from the building where he works and told he was under investigation “as a threat to national security.”

Maj. William Allred, an Army Reserve spokesperson, originally said they were aware of Estridge’s TikTok post but was not undertaking an investigation, adding that his “comments and views in the video do not reflect the policies and/or viewpoints of the Army Reserve.”

After publication, a spokesperson for the Army Reserve told Task & Purpose that his command would be “taking appropriate administrative actions” for the social media posts.

A counseling memo he received states that “continued conduct of this nature” could lead Estridge to be separated or face Uniform Code of Military Justice violations for allegedly making “disloyal statements and statements dissuading the public to support military service,” “insubordinate statements” about senior officials and military leaders, communicating threats or obstructing justice.

“Many of your public statements concerning the United States Government and its senior leaders, dissuading public support of the military, and the identity and whereabouts of ICE agents violates several punitive articles in the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” according an Army memo from the 350th Civil Affairs Command.

Estridge told Task & Purpose that when he was counseled on the social media statements, he was presented with printed copies of 13 social media posts that were flagged by his command.

Counseling soldiers is a step taken by commanders before a case escalates to administrative actions or punishment. Estridge said his command could have given him a warning and requested he remove the posts before “they actually escalated it to ‘we think you’re a threat to national security.'”

A full-time position ended

Estridge said he has overseen IT staffers for several years at the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s civil military operations center in Pensacola, working mostly in full-time positions as a reservist. He joined the National Guard in 2004 and served until November 2012 as a combat medic, deploying to Iraq in 2007 and 2010, according to a copy of his service record he provided to Task & Purpose. He later became an IT specialist in the Army Reserve and deployed to Kuwait and Qatar.

But he now worries where his career is headed. Estridge said he was escorted out of his office on Thursday, but returned Friday to ensure other IT staff were able to continue his work. His access to the office and the Army’s online classified information networks were taken away but he still has access to military systems on his cell phone.

“My personal phone has access to the military network so I can check my email and [Microsoft] Teams,” he said. “But I’m afraid to even log in to check my email because then they’re gonna say, ‘well you accessed the military network when you were told you can’t.’”

Estridge said he remains on full-time orders with his Florida-based Reserve unit until Aug. 30. He had expected to continue on full-time orders for another year-long tour beginning in October.

Estridge’s service record shows that he is part of a “Troop Program Unit” or on ‘TPU status. A spokesperson for the Army Reserve said that Estridge’s “future military pay will depend on the conclusion of the administrative actions.”

Estridge said his posts have ironically gotten more attention because of the Army’s reaction.

“I know it’s not gonna make a difference, but at least I feel like I’m trying to do something even though I only had like 60 friends on Facebook, 15 followers on Instagram, so it’s like almost nobody’s gonna see this stuff,” he said. “In fact, if the military hadn’t counseled me, I never would have made that video and nobody would have ever seen this stuff.”

The pitfalls of military social media

Estridge is not the first active-duty troop to find consequences at work for social media posts, or to voice his criticisms of Israel.

Since war broke out between Hamas and Israel, active duty troops have sought conscientious objector status over the U.S. military’s support while others took to more extreme forms of protest like Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.

However, the notion of troops posting their political opinions on social media is an issue that the military is increasingly grappling with. Troops who get political online can be flagged for violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice or Department of Defense-wide social media policies.

One of the more high-profile incidents of troops turning to social media to voice their displeasure with the military’s current politics involved Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a Marine officer who criticized leadership over Afghanistan in a Facebook video. Scheller posted his video in 2021, and was eventually court martialed and separated from the service. However, after the turnover from the Biden administration to the Trump administration, new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in July that Scheller would lead the Pentagon’s review of how military officers are promoted and selected for command.

In 2020, two soldiers deployed to the Middle East faced disciplinary actions for posting a TikTok titled “message for liberals” where they were uniform with flaks and M4s, as they mocked “liberals and Democrats” for being “snowflakes,” “crybabies,” and “burning our f–king country down while we’re over here.”

Other troop social media video scandals have waded into political commentary and topics that led to formal inquiries like an Army lieutenant who was investigated after he posted a video of himself making a Holocaust joke on TikTok, a Marine reservist who was busted down in rank after he shared a photo of a swastika made of boots to social media, and a pair of Marines who were investigated after a Snapchat video surfaced showing them in “blackface” and making racial slurs.

UPDATE: 8/26/2025; This article has been updated with information supplied by the Army Reserve after publication about Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Estridge’s command taking administrative actions and how that could impact his military pay.



