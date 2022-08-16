After a good folding knife, a quality flashlight might be the most valuable piece of gear you can add to your EDC. Finding quality flashlights can be tricky when you’re constrained to pocket-sized items and a tight budget. Luckily, we’re always sniffing around for discounts and deals so we notice when brands like Streamlight mark prices down.

Right now, Streamlight is offering four of its most appealing EDC flashlights for as little as half price on Amazon. You can get a compact rechargeable light to take anywhere you go in the MicroStream (also available in coyote, if you prefer). Beef up your go bag or assault pack with the robust PolyTac. Get an aluminum-bodied penlight by sticking a Stylus Pro in your pocket. All of these flashlights cost less than $50. If you have a little more to spend, the tactically-minded Wedge can be yours for about $85 instead of the usual MSRP that pushes $160.

Streamlight always represents decent value in the market, and these discounts make some of the company’s most compelling EDC flashlights even more attractive. If you need to add a light to your kit or upgrade from the one you have, now is a great time to do just that without breaking the bank.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Streamlight MicroStream See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $55.65, now $29.99

Seller: Amazon The MicroStream might be Streamlight’s most carry-friendly flashlight. It’s about the size of your middle finger, so it’s easy to clip onto your pocket and carry all day whether you’re sitting behind a desk or on the go. It uses the same double-sided metal clip found on a lot of Streamlight flashlights, so it can be secured to your pocket or mounted to your hat brim as an impromptu headlamp that only weighs 1.2 ounces. The rechargeable battery will power this light on the low setting (50 lumens) for 3.5 hours or the high setting (250 lumens) for 1.5 hours. It’s built using an anodized aluminum main tube and meets ANSI standards for durability. As an EDC light, it’s hard to go wrong with the MicroStream. It’s bright enough to find your way on a dark night, small enough to take anywhere, and the rechargeable battery can keep you operational long after disposable batteries tap out. At 46 percent off, I can’t think of a good reason not to put one in your pocket.

2 Streamlight PolyTac See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $83.48, now $44.89

Seller: Amazon Looking for something a little stronger to take into the field? Let the PolyTac be your battle buddy for 46 percent off. This flashlight is a little more than five inches long and runs off two CR123 batteries, so it’ll outshine most of its more EDC-oriented counterparts. The high setting delivers 600 lumens for 2.75 hours, the medium setting delivers 260 lumens for 5.5 hours, and the low setting delivers 35 lumens for an impressive 34 hours. A sealed polymer body makes this LED flashlight waterproof and much better at absorbing impacts than metal or plastic flashlights. The PolyTac is a little big for a casual EDC light, but it’s a great piece of gear to have in the field. It’s bright, versatile, tough as nails, and priced right.

3 Streamlight Stylus Pro See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $38.22, now $19.25

Seller: Amazon We love tactical gear, but sometimes the pen is mightier than the sword – or in this case, the penlight. Streamlight gave the Stylus Pro the same all-metal construction as its more rough-and-tumble flashlights, but its slim profile makes it easy to tuck into your chest pocket and reach into tight spaces. Whether you’re working on a leaky seven-ton, a leaky CH-53, or a leaky C-130 (there’s a theme here), a good inspection light can make life a lot easier. This penlight offers 100 lumens of white light or a green, five-lumen glow. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, although you can opt for a rechargeable option and a magnetic body if you prefer. Penlights don’t have to be fancy and, as a result, a lot of companies cut costs and make them as cheaply as possible. That results in unreliable, disposable gear. Streamlight resisted the temptation and you can reap the rewards with this solid penlight on sale for less than $20.

4 Streamlight Wedge See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $158.95, now $84.26

Seller: Amazon It’s nice to have some extra spending money, and even nicer when the flashlight you’ve been eyeballing gets a big, old price cut. The Streamlight Wedge is normally priced out of reach for a lot of people, especially considering its place in the world as a fun-sized EDC flashlight. Right now, you can score one for less than $85 in coyote anodizing. A black anodized version is available for about $3 less, but what can I say – I’m a sucker for coyote brown. The rechargeable battery will provide 300 lumens for three hours, and 1,000 lumens are available in short bursts when you need extra brightness. The Wedge will be a noticeable step up as an EDC flashlight for most people. It’s built to a higher standard and offers features you can’t get from lesser flashlights, but right now it’s priced very competitively. Go ahead and treat yourself before prices go back up.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.