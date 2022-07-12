Amazon Prime Day is upon us, which means people across the country are gearing up for major savings on some of their favorite gear and tech. With tens of thousands of deals and discounts, it can seem daunting, nay overwhelming, to sort through Amazon’s listings. After all, there is such a thing as ‘too much of a good thing’ — right?



Luckily, that’s where we come in. The team of active-duty and veteran gear reviewers here at The Gear Locker spent the last week combing through literally thousands of listings and curating the best of the best for Task & Purpose’s core audience of U.S. service members and veterans. We found deals on everything from camping equipment and fitness gear to sunglasses and watches, all so you can look sharp and live life to the fullest whether it’s on-base or during your next outdoor adventure.

Like apple pie and fireworks, there’s nothing more American than an insane shopping holiday, so start your search now while these prices remain at record lows. Take a gander below and check out some of the best Prime Day deals we managed to distill.

Amazon Prime Day deals from The Gear Locker