Sailor killed, 2 injured in Navy radar plane crash in Virginia

One sailor was killed and two were injured after a Navy E-2D Hawkeye crashed Wednesday evening near Wallops Island and Chinconteague, Virginia.

“Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries,” read a statement from the Navy.

The aircraft, assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW), crashed around 7:30 p.m. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased, who was found in the aircraft.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft conduct a test flight near St. Augustine, Florida in 2009. (U.S. Navy)

The crash marks the seventh Class A Aviation Mishap for the Navy in the fiscal year, along with five for the Marine Corps in that same timeframe.

Just two weeks ago, four Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing were killed when their MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed in Norway during a training exercise.

The E-2 Hawkeye is the Navy’s all-weather, carrier-based tactical battle management airborne early warning, command and control aircraft, notable for its distinctive 24-foot diameter radar rotodome attached to the upper fuselage.

In August, 2020, an E-2C Hawkeye assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk crashed, also in the vicinity of Wallops Island. Two crewmembers and two passengers bailed out safely.

