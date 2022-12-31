Another year is coming to a close. With it comes another opportunity to look back on impactful stories and significant news events that captured the interest of the American military and veterans community. Some of these moments, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, shocked the world, while others stupefied and astounded, like the time Russian soldiers became trapped inside an elevator during said invasion.
We reported in-depth investigations, from Task & Purpose’s long-form story on the toxic climate within the Air Force’s Wounded Warrior Program to our retrospective on the Afghanistan withdrawal and how veterans from HKIA have coped in the year since the Taliban took control of the country.
We also highlighted the lighter moments, like when an aircrew landed to pick up a motorcycle in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; or when a soldier decided to rip open a “mystery box” during the Best Ranger Competition because it was simply easier to channel his inner grizzly bear than to follow instructions.
Join us in taking a look back at some of our favorite Task & Purpose stories over the past year:
Video appears to show Russian troops caught in ambush and doing everything wrong
NCOs are the US military’s greatest strength — and one of Russia’s biggest weaknesses
Russian troops are proving that cell phones in war zones are a very bad idea
As the world moves on, veterans of the Afghanistan withdrawal struggle to join them
Inside the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program’s toxic workplace
An Air Force captain with top secret security clearance vanished. He resurfaced 35 years later
This Army ‘Best Ranger’ competitor showed soldier ingenuity that had instructors face-palming
The Navy berthing barge: worse than life on an actual ship?
Military life summed up in one photo: The exhaustion, the futility, the police calling
Air Force investigates cargo plane crew for ‘unplanned’ landing to pick up motorcycle in Martha’s Vineyard
Dodge Charger, Challenger discontinued; troops cry out in horror
The difference between Air Force and Navy pilots in one short video
Hollywood has spent $16 million training Chris Pratt for war
The Department of Energy had a nuclear commando task force in the 1980s that looked straight out of ‘Counter Strike’
Why modern technology hasn’t rendered trench warfare useless in Ukraine
This Air Force general is well aware that scammers love impersonating him
Meet the Green Beret veteran who’s clearing mines for farmers in Ukraine
- All alone, together: The emotional essence of Christmas at war
- ‘We make it fun’ — Inside an Air Force Christmas at 30,000 feet over war-torn Iraq
- Christmas in, Christmas out: A holiday deployment story
- The complicated truth about the famous ‘Christmas Truce’ of World War I
- What it’s like to spend Christmas in combat, according to US military veterans
