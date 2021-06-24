US to begin evacuating Afghan interpreters before troop withdrawal

The U.S. government will move an unspecified number of Afghans who have worked as interpreters and translators to a country outside of Afghanistan before all U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how many Afghans will be evacuated. Roughly 18,000 Afghans who have worked for the United States have applied for Special Immigrant Visas, but most of those Afghans are at the very beginning of the lengthy process, a State Department official said recently.

On Thursday, a senior administration official acknowledged that some of the Afghan translators and interpreters are still waiting for their visas after applying years ago.

Myopic/unfair to clamor for the evacuation of interpreters. Why not 350k AFG security force members who are actively fighting/dying for their country. And why not millions of AFG women who will suffer even more. Unfortunately, we’ve pulled the plug and this is the result. https://t.co/4EwB97yWsg — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) June 24, 2021

“We have identified a group of SIV applicants who have served as interpreters and translators to be relocated to another location outside of Afghanistan before we complete our military drawdown by September, in order to complete the visa application process,” the senior administration official said. “These are individuals who are already in the SIV pipeline. We would undertake any relocation in full compliance with U.S. consular law and in full coordination with Congress.”

Former Maj. Matt Zeller, who has advocated for evacuating Afghan interpreters to Guam, has estimated that the total number of Afghans who need to be rescued is closer to 70,000 because the Taliban are likely to kill the family members of anyone who has worked for the United States.

The New York Times is reporting that family members of the Afghans who are being moved outside the country will also be evacuated, but none of the evacuees will be guaranteed a visa and it is not clear whether they would be returned to Afghanistan if their applications are denied.

“Should it become necessary, we will consider additional relocation or evacuation options,” the senior administration official said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

