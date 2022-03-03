A Russian attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine is being live-streamed on YouTube

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine came under attack by Russian troops on Friday while being live-streamed on YouTube.

The mayor of the nearby town of Energodar told Reuters that the plant, which is the largest of its kind in Europe and roughly 700 miles from Kyiv, came under fire on Friday morning, local time. A video feed from the plant’s official YouTube channel showed what appeared to be a column of Russian vehicles and a portion of the facility on fire. A spokesman for the plant said Russian troops had started “shelling” the facility.

Russian soldiers have breached the main building of the #Zaporizhzhia nuke plant in #Ukraine



Active firefight is going on inside a facility that is already on fire and controls 6 reactors



Firefighters unable to fight the fire because they are in the middle of a combat zone — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 4, 2022

“Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!” claimed Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on military forces operating to “refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant” in a written statement. But videos clipped from portions of the live stream show what appear to be small arms fire and explosions:

#BREAKING: Video from moments ago from #Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine live stream shows heavy artillery fire directed at a building within the plant. pic.twitter.com/F1HOvs8P1W — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 4, 2022

Another video from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. 2/https://t.co/e2ZSJJfSFU pic.twitter.com/gSf9vHfShC — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 4, 2022

Built by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the site is being defended by a Ukrainian military unit that is “in combat readiness” and operating on a full-time basis, according to the plant website. “As of 16:00 on March 3, 2022, Zaporizhzhya NPP is operating normally. The current capacity of the power units of ZNPP and other NPPs of Ukraine is quite sufficient for the full life of the population and industrial facilities.”

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of the country’s power generation. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) March 4, 2022

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as more information becomes available.

