Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday night that he was unleashing his country’s military against Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Explosions were reported in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early Thursday morning local time. The Russian attack followed a weeks-long military buildup of nearly 200,000 troops along the country’s border.

Explosions in Kyiv — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 24, 2022

“We have no need for another Cold War, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address posted publicly on Facebook prior to the attack. “But if we are attacked militarily, if they try to take away our freedom, our lives, our children’s’ lives, we will defend ourselves. When you attack, you will see our faces and not our spines, our faces.”

The attacks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent and then deployed Russian troops to the provinces as a so-called “peacekeeping” force. It was just the latest Russian incursion into Ukraine after Moscow annexed the country’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and began training and supporting an armed insurgency in the east that has cost the lives of nearly 13,000 people, according to the International Crisis Group.

Prior to Russia’s latest invasion, the U.S. government closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and ordered Americans to leave the country. Meanwhile, the Pentagon repositioned Apache helicopters, F-35 fighter jets, and hundreds of U.S. troops to Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania earlier this week in support of NATO allies. President Joe Biden stressed the deployment of troops to the region was a “defensive move on our part” and the U.S. had “no intention of fighting Russia.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.