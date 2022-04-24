How an Army colonel became the face of romance scams around the world
Hundreds of accounts across the internet pretend to be this one guy every day. Why?
Army Col. Daniel Blackmon estimates that there are hundreds of fake accounts created using his name and photos across various social media sites since he was alerted to a fake account under his name in 2014. If there’s an online dating website in the world, he told Task & Purpose in February, he probably has accounts on it.
We sat down with reporter Haley Britzky to go behind the scenes of her investigation into the Army’s biggest romance scam. Watch the video below:
