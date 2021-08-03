The Pentagon has lifted its lockdown following a shooting at a bus platform outside of the building, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Police have not said publicly if anyone was injured. Politico reporter Lara Seligman tweeted that the shooter had been shot outside of the Pentagon and a police officer had been injured.

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson first tweeted at 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday that the Pentagon was on lockdown following a “shooting event” outside of the building

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency issued a statement at 11:01 a.m. confirming the Pentagon was on lockdown “ due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.”

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the statement said. “More information will be forthcoming.”

Roughly an hour later, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted that the scene was “secure.”

“It is still an active crime scene,” the tweet says. “We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.”

Right know the bomb squats is here. There’s at least 10 fire trucks, 4 emergency trucks, and 10+ police vehicles. @Newsy @DeptofDefense pic.twitter.com/kqx8dYKZY1 — Terace Garnier (@TeraceGarnier) August 3, 2021

At least one person was down, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what that person’s medical condition was. One Associated Press reporter near the Pentagon heard gunshots on Tuesday. Another Associated Press reporter heard police yell “shooter.”

Newsy reporter Terrace Garnier counted at least 10 fire trucks along with numerous other emergency vehicles at the transit center, which is outside of the Pentagon.

In March 2020, a man died after being stabbed at the Pentagon’s public transit stop.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.